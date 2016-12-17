Punjab Grill, Kopper Kadai, Gramin: Where To Gorge On North Indian Khana In Koramangala

When you want your good old North Indian favourites to come in a modern avatar, this restaurant is your best bet. For those of you who like to experiment with flavours, the menu here won’t disappoint. Where else can you Ganna Chicken {minced meat on a sugar cane stick}? Another crowd favourite is the Challi Kolmi Kebabs, that’s made with corn and potatoes and is presented on a stick made from biscuits. For mains, do try the Mastawa, a gooey dish that’s similar to haleem. Here, the tender, shreds of mutton come cooked in urad dal and almonds. Click here for more.