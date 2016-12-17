Punjab Grill, Kopper Kadai, Gramin: Where To Gorge On North Indian Khana In Koramangala

img-gallery-featured

While we are all glad that Koramangala’s food scene includes a variety of cuisines, but we like to come back to the comfort and familiarity of good old North Indian khana from time to time. Lucky for us, Koramangala doesn’t let us down here as well. In the neighbourhood’s busy streets, you’ll find everything from rustic thalis to modern avatars of the old classics. All you need to do is dig in! We find you the best North Indian restaurants in Koramangala.

LBB’s Loving

Kopper Kadai

Readers’ Vote

Punjab Grill

Gramin

A rustic, vegetarian restaurant at Raheja Arcade, a meal here comes at pocket-friendly prices. If you want to pack in as many North Indian flavours as you can, sign up for their lunchtime thali. It comes with rotis, subzi, daal, and accompaniments like raita, sweet, and papad. From their a-la-carte menu do try their the spice and tangy Tandoori Chaat, the creamy Mughlai  Palak Kofta, and their butter-smeared Aloo Parathas. They even have healthy options if you’ve got calorie counting on your mind.

Casual Dining

Gramin

4.2

Raheja Arcade, Ground Floor, 20, 20th Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Sultans Of Spice

Want to stuff yourself with all the khana that you can lay your hands on? Then, book a table at this popular restaurant. Their buffets feature the best that North Indian cuisine has to offer and is loved by the crowds that flock in. While the buffet menu changes every day, the kebabs and the grilled paneer are dishes to look forward to. If you are going for the a-la-carte option, then, the Afeem Ka Gulla {vegetable patties}, the Tandoori Chicken, and their Mutton Keema Biryani are worthy choices.

Casual Dining

Sultans of Spice - BluPetal Hotel

4.1

BluPetal Hotel, 60 JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Punjab Grill

When you have sheer indulgence on your mind, don’t look beyond this restaurant. They have buffets aimed at the corporates, on weekday afternoons. However, if you don’t want to compromise on the flavours {especially since you will be spending a bit here}, pick from their vast menu. Their mellow shorbas are a great place to begin. You can then move on to their rich Murgh Malai Tikka that’s coated with a yogurt and cashew paste. There’s also the Nalli Gosht that’s fragrant with spices and their spectacular Dum Ki Biryani.

Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

4.0

SJR Primus, Ground Floor, 1, Opp. Forum Mall, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kopper Kadai

When you want your good old North Indian favourites to come in a modern avatar, this restaurant is your best bet. For those of you who like to experiment with flavours, the menu here won’t disappoint. Where else can you Ganna Chicken {minced meat on a sugar cane stick}? Another crowd favourite is the Challi Kolmi Kebabs, that’s made with corn and potatoes and is presented on a stick made from biscuits. For mains, do try the Mastawa, a gooey dish that’s similar to haleem. Here, the tender, shreds of mutton come cooked in urad dal and almonds. Click here for more.

Casual Dining

Kopper Kadai

Cygnus Chambers, Ground Floor, Jyoti Nivas College Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Dawat-E-Pirates

Eat like a {North Indian} pirate at this themed restaurant. You can start off the meal with servings of the Afghani Paneer Tikka that carries the subtle flavour of cumin. The Murg Ke Sholay {chicken breast stuffed with minced meat before being cooked in clay oven} is also a popular choice. After which, you can lap up any of their biryanis {from vegetable to chicken, mutton, and prawns – they serve a variety}. Finish off with their luscious phirni or their rabdi.

Bars

Daawat-E-Pirates

3.9

105, 1st A Cross, Jyothi Nivas College Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Om Pure Veg

Simple flavours rule the roost at this tiny restaurant at Raheja Arcade. It’s their stellar thali that has hungry customers coming back time and again. For less than INR 200, you can gorge on three kinds of vegetables, daal, rice, rotis, and other accompaniments too. While they don’t have an a-la-carte menu, the restaurant does serve snacks like sabudana vada, pakodas, and khichadi.

Casual Dining

Om Pure Veg

4.2

Raheja Arcade, 18, Ground Floor, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Salt

A new offering on Koramangala’s bustling food scene, Salt serves up interesting flavours and combinations. Begin with their Figs Stuffed Paneer Tikka and the Lasooni Prawns that are cooked on a traditional clay in roasted garlic. For the mains, you can dig your fingers into their signature Black Daal and pair it up with their fresh rotis or naans. Finish up with their stellar Jamun Tiramisu.

Casual Dining

Salt - Indian Restaurant Bar & Grill

4.2

Forum Mall, 2nd Floor, Hosur Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kota Kachori

A small, busy joint, Kota Kachori does brisk business by dishing out wholesome North Indian fare at lightning speed. If you want to tuck into a quick meal at lunch time, then, try their VFM thalis that begin at just INR 80. The snack and sweet counter though offer more excitement. Their downy kachoris and the melt-in-the-mouth Malai Ghewar especially win our votes. For more information, click here

Fast Food Restaurants

Kota Kachori

4.2

635, 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Roots

Spread across two floors, Roots offers customer a relaxed dining experience. It is a great place for when you want to down a chilled beer with your food {do look out for their alcohol offers}. When you’ve settled in, you can feast on dishes like Tandoori Khumb {grilled, stuffed mushrooms} and Tandoori Chicken. When you want to move on to more heavy-duty stuff, pick signature dishes like Malai Kofta, Mutton Rogan Josh, and their popular Hara Murgh Biryani.

Casual Dining

Roots Restaurant

4.3

43/A, 1st Main, Jakkasandra Road, Near Wipro Park, 1st Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Great Indian Thali

Looking for a no-holds-barred, vegetarian spread to fill up your tummy? Head straight to The Great Indian Thali. Perfect for family lunches or team outings, the restaurant’s elaborate offerings will have you stuffed. After gulping down your glass of buttermilk, you can chomp your way through endless helpings of Pyaaz {onion} Kachoris, Kadai Paneer, Pinde Chole, and pulao. Top it off by treating your sweet tooth to Gulab Jamuns and Halwa.

Casual Dining

The Great Indian Thali

3.7

612/1, Lotus Building, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default