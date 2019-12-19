Paiadakas Makes Art Out Of Beer Bottles That Would Jazz Up Your Space

There is no denying that our love affair with beer and wine never ends. Paiadakas Art House recycles those empty, used bottles and creates them into pieces of art that you can decorate your living room, bedroom, kitchen or even office space with. Started in April 2019, Paiadaka started following her passion for art and recycled beer and wine bottles as decor pieces. These bottles are sourced from a brew-pub run by one of her friends and she paints them with acrylic colours. We are talking about bottles with Chelsea logo, metallic bottles with butterflies or initials, and abstract art with paint splatters and pom-poms. Her forte is abstract art and loves to play around with colours. Find bottles painted in different colours such as blue, pink, red and embellished with pearls to make it look festive, bottles coated with glitter and silver and gold painted bottles with embossed flowers and butterflies. If you have something particular in mind, she'd do her best to personalise the bottle for you. These also work great as a thoughtful gift for a friend, sibling or even bae. The bottled decor pieces start at INR 300 and may vary depending on the design and requirements. You can hit her up on Instagram or Facebook to place your orders.