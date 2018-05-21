If you dream of fountained courtyards, arched balconies and perhaps kissing Prince Charming like Kate Middleton did on her wedding day, and now Ms Meghan Markle will next weekend, then you best set off to these palace hotels for a slice of the royal life. While we don’t promise a seat in the throne room, a blast from the past at palace hotels across the country should make you feel regal enough.
Live Life King-Size At These Glamorous Palace Hotels Across The Country
Lake Palace Hotel, Udaipur
Now under the Taj banner, this one was originally owned by the Mewar of Udaipur. A vision in white marble, with the Aravalli Mountains looming behind, the interiors are as grand as the guilded roof tops. We suggest you check into The Shambhu Prakash suite, kitted in European splendour with high arches and pillars. You can also sail on an antique gangaur, or the royal barge, while the sunset makes for a romantic setting. Or lounge by the magnificent pool with a butler at your service.
Samode Palace
Skip the city life for this lavish treat which blends royal and relaxed, just an hour from Jaipur. Steeped in the hills, and in about 500 years of heritage, here is where you go for solitude and splendour. Four-poster beds, florals walls, intricate carpets and a royal kitchen await, and if that isn’t enough, perhaps their mosaic swimming pool, will do the trick.
Taj Falaknuma Palace
If there is one thing the Nizams got right, among various others, was their opulent lifestyle. Named for Mirror of the Sky, its cascading gardens, Venetian décor, and Europeans interiors transport you to the Renaissance ages. Fitted with marble flooring and facing the courtyard as the tradition demanded ages ago, the well-preserved luxury rooms here will make your squeal with delight.
Amar Mahal
One of the lesser-known palaces, this one at Orchcha is set in the hills and smack in the middle of a wildlife sanctuary {Orchha Wildlife Park}, you’ll be in the lap of luxury throughout. Without burning a hole in your pocket (comparatively), the Amar Mahal palace offers rooms built according to the Bundela kings’ ways of life. Think open courtyards, large windows to take in fresh air (and why not as it’s a zero-pollution zone) and a large swimming pool, reminiscent of a Roman bath.
Usha Kiran
Known for its lavish lifestyle and hospitality, the hotel exudes true Gwalior tradition from the welcome, the food and suites. The regal, though smaller palace is set amidst nine acres of rolling lawns with stone carvings and intricate filigree work. Divans, silk drapes, mirrors lamps and mosaic walls mark the luxury rooms, while the suites take it up a notch or two with Chanderi curtains, canopied beds and historic artefacts decorating the shelves. Opt for the villa for sheer luxury and lounge in your private pool, just like King George VI, perhaps did when he visited the palace.
Neemrana Fort-Palace
Set off on a magical ride to the 15th century heritage hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. With seven palace wings, it really is one of the most interesting hotels to be created from what was a warrior’s fort. Built on several levels, the architecture means you can swim out of your room to join the larger pool or just wade in the cove around your private space. Hanging garden walks, historical and mysterious hikes take you nine floors underground, while upwards treks see you conquering sand dunes that have stood the tests of time. For the adventurous ones, they have the first zip line tour in the world, and you can have an aerial view of the town below.
Shivavilas Palace Hotel
Nestled in the quiet Sandur valley, along the Tungabhadra river, the luxurious Shivavilas Palace Hotel, is still belongs to original owners — the Sandur Ghorpade’s of the earstwhile kingdom. Whist retaining it’s grandeur, what we love about the palace is that is homely, and not really intimidating. Pick from 12 rooms here, including a fancy Maharani suite or even the Maharaja suite. They also have manicured garden with benches to take a book and read, or just float about in the swimming pool.
Raas Boutique Hotel
Set in the fortress town of Jodhpur, the Raas Boutique Hotel is a beautiful paradox – swanky new buildings set against the old red sandstone fort. Almost takes you back to director Christopher Nolan’s version of Nanda Parbat from the DC Comics universe. The new parts of the hotel merge with age-old carvings {typical of Jodhpur} and it’s quite exciting to wake up in a contemporary bedroom but be able to draw the curtains to a glorious past of the Mehrangarh Fort. There are luxury rooms, each with a balcony for privacy and view. All in monochrome, the chic look is a fabulour contrast to the bright red sandstone jharokha windows. But if you want to live it up and spend some extra moolah, pick the suites. Our favourite spot at this hotel is the swimming pool, made of the original fort walls and red sandstone. It may just be your favourite too!
