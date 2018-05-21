Live Life King-Size At These Glamorous Palace Hotels Across The Country

Now under the Taj banner, this one was originally owned by the Mewar of Udaipur. A vision in white marble, with the Aravalli Mountains looming behind, the interiors are as grand as the guilded roof tops. We suggest you check into The Shambhu Prakash suite, kitted in European splendour with high arches and pillars. You can also sail on an antique gangaur, or the royal barge, while the sunset makes for a romantic setting. Or lounge by the magnificent pool with a butler at your service.

