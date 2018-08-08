Love Paper Products? Check Out This Design Studio's Diaries & Envelopes
Shortcut
Great For
Personalised stationery, gifting and storage boxes
What Makes It Awesome
Paperholic’s Founder, Komal Goel introduced us to bespoke stationery in India. What's especially great about their collection is their use of paper and fabric, both of which, have a nice finish and the fabric's long-lasting too.
Paperholic Design Studio does everything from fabric gift boxes and luggage tags to diaries, personalised stationery sets and wrapping paper. Specifically, their stunning storage boxes and printed folders have us going back to their Facebook page. The brand also does wine bags and gift envelopes with lovely zig-zag, paisley and floral prints.
At the moment, Paperholic Design Studio retails only via their website and Instagram account but on the bright side, they deliver across India.
Pro-Tip
Do check out their monthly planners (meal, market, weekly to-do lists etc) that will make keeping up with mundane tasks so much more fun.
