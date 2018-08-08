Love Paper Products? Check Out This Design Studio's Diaries & Envelopes

Paperholic’s Founder, Komal Goel introduced us to bespoke stationery in India. What's especially great about their collection is their use of paper and fabric, both of which, have a nice finish and the fabric's long-lasting too.

Paperholic Design Studio does everything from fabric gift boxes and luggage tags to diaries, personalised stationery sets and wrapping paper. Specifically, their stunning storage boxes and printed folders have us going back to their Facebook page. The brand also does wine bags and gift envelopes with lovely zig-zag, paisley and floral prints.

At the moment, Paperholic Design Studio retails only via their website and Instagram account but on the bright side, they deliver across India.