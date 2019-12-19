Delight For All The Spicy Food Lovers

Are you a fan of spicy Andhra food? MAYURA 1989 Bar & Kitchen located in Rajajinagar 6th block is definitely the place to be at!! The non-vegetarian starters and biryanis are absolutely delicious. The Andhra chilli chicken, Andhra pepper chicken and Pachimirchi chicken are heavenly!! They do have different types of biryanis which are a must try. You can also enjoy the lip-smacking food with some drinks/ cocktails at the rooftop bar. Great service and extremely courteous staff.