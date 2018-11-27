Make A Pit Stop At Malgudi Vattika To Savour Heavenly South Indian Fare

Out of the many eateries on State Highway 17 (SH-17) which connects the cities of Bangalore and Mysore, Malgudi Vattika is a South Indian vegetarian restaurant with a unique ambience. Malgudi Vattika – where Malgudi stands for its antique in-house ambience, Vattika stands for its beautiful outdoor green garden and landscapes. The name reminds of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days (a collection of short stories) and the core traditional old Bengaluru. The ambience is noteworthy with lush green gardens and traditional furniture. And the food served is tasty.