It is one thing to write poetry but what makes it even better is to share it with like-minded audiences. Bangalore poetry enthusiasts are fortunate to have regular poetry events happening round the year, some more regular than others. Here are some of the most noted venues and poetry events that happen around town.
It's Time To Slam: Poetry Venues Around Town
Atta Galatta
The mecca for literary enthusiasts, Atta Galatta, Koramangala has poetry evenings of various forms, mostly on weekends. More prominent among those is a group called Let Poetry Be {in association with Striptease the Mag} where group members submit entries on a particular theme by a predefined date and read it out at their monthly events. This group has been meeting regularly over two years. Besides Atta Galatta also has events for reading of Hindi/ Urdu poetry {known as Anjuman} which uses the same model of accepting entries till a certain date. Recently started is a forum called Dead Poets Society {conducted by Wordman}, where as the name suggests, they celebrate the works of dead poets.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Urban Solace
Urban Solace, near Ulsoor Lake, hosts Tuesdays with the Bard every Tuesday of the week, they feature one poet. The featured poet does poetry reading of his/her own creations live at their café. It is one of the first venues in Bangalore to organise regular poetry readings.
Timings: Tuesday, 8pm
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Lahe Lahe
A rooftop expression space at Indiranagar, Lahe Lahe organises poetry evenings every Tuesday {7 pm onwards} which is called Write Out Loud, an evening of soul on paper. It’s one of the only places to have sharing of poetry as a community expression, rather than restricting it to readings by one person/ a set of poets. Besides sharing their own favorite piece, the participants discuss various schools of poetry, writing processes and the works. Sometimes, they have different themes like the introduction of a new poet or slam poetry.
Cubbon Park
How interesting it would be to share poetry amidst nature? Called Poetry in the Park, this group gathers to share poetry in all forms and languages.
Where: Cubbon Park
When: Once a month on a Saturday
Timings: 4pm – 6pm
