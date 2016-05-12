It's Time To Slam: Poetry Venues Around Town

The mecca for literary enthusiasts, Atta Galatta, Koramangala has poetry evenings of various forms, mostly on weekends. More prominent among those is a group called Let Poetry Be {in association with Striptease the Mag} where group members submit entries on a particular theme by a predefined date and read it out at their monthly events. This group has been meeting regularly over two years. Besides Atta Galatta also has events for reading of Hindi/ Urdu poetry {known as Anjuman} which uses the same model of accepting entries till a certain date. Recently started is a forum called Dead Poets Society {conducted by Wordman}, where as the name suggests, they celebrate the works of dead poets.

