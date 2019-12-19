Preserve Old Denims And Baby Clothes As Bags And Blankets Through This Brand

Home Décor Stores

Reinvention

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.3

174/637, Flat 106, Tropical Dwellings, Basvanagar Veerbhadranagar, Road 37, Talacauvery Layout, Vibhutipura, Bengaluru

Great For

Reinvention will repurpose and reinvent fabric that you don't use (but want to keep) into useful products like patchwork and memory quilts, and denim bags. 

What Makes It Awesome

A bit of a hoarder, are you? Tidying Up With Marie Kondo felt like a personal attack? We feel you, especially when it comes to fabric and textile waste. Be it your mum’s old saree or that kurta (or t-shirt) that just reminds you of some good times. Reinvent them!

Based out of Basavanagar, Reinvention repurposes fabric into anything it allows them to. Currently they take orders for bags, quilts, bed linen (including cushion and pillow covers), and pouches. Apart from helping you hold onto your memories, Reinvention also makes their own range of products from scraps of previous projects, so they’re zero waste too! The most popular order is patchwork quilts ( using baby clothes and childhood blankets). Coming close second is bags. Old cotton sarees (a hot favourite), comfy t-shirts, and even old denims - anything you have, they’ll work with it. 

Contact them on social media, or give them a ring and let them know what you’re looking for, a little bit about yourself (so they can make it to your taste and interests if required), and drop off the fabric you need reinvented. Depending on the design, it will take between two and three weeks to reach you.

Pro-Tip

In case you want to learn how to DIY, they take periodic classes and workshops too, so keep an eye out on their social media for updates
