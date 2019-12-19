Terrariums, Mini Gardens And Plant Decors : Revamp Your Home Garden With This Store In The City

Set your home garden up with some cute plant decor and terrariums with a little help from friends, well, from Roots - House Of Mini Gardens. A home-based gardening studio located in Jakkur, Roots specializes in terrariums, setting up mini-gardens and a range of plant-based decor items. If you live in an apartment with limited space but love some plants around, then Terrariums and mini-gardens should satisfy. Find a range of cute terrariums, succulents, cactus plants and plan based decor in shapes of pineapple at Roots. Found the love of your life or have your anniversary coming up? Get a terrarium with romantic decor with cute couple dolls and recreate your favorite moment with your loved one.

From the usual glass bowl terrariums, hanging terrariums to glass pyramid and layered jars, they make anything that you'd like. The ocean terrarium made with layers of different sand and recreation of the beach is one of my favourites. Who said you can only decorate your space green with a garden? Pick small plant decor pieces that you can place on a table or even on your bedside and add some green element to your space. Apart from their own designs, they also custom make terrariums and also would be happy to come by and set up the mini-garden space for you. You can get in touch with them through Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp them.