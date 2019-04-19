Dabbas, Clothes Racks, Lamps Or Buckets: Russel Square Is An Old-School Market For All Your Home Needs

An old square joining the famous Russel Market, this place is really well stocked. In shops this small in size, you’ll be amazed by what all comes out of there. They are not swanky but the choice will make you wonder if Mary Poppins has made a visit!

The square houses several small stores, each specialising in a particular area of household like plastic ware, steel ware, washing and laundry, glassware etc. Siddiqi Corner shop is THE best stocked in cooking utensils, cutlery, crockery, glasses, bottles, buckets, dying stands, and mugs. They also have some copperware for the health conscious. The super efficient staff knows exactly where to find what in this Pandora’s box (I’d get lost in here!). Other smaller stores are packed with tiffin boxes, bottles, jugs and mugs of all shapes, sizes and materials.

Throwing a big party over the weekend? No problem, you can rent tables, chairs, cabanas, utensils and glasses from this very square. Some of the biggest names in wedding furniture hire like Jan and Co & Adam’s have set up shop here and will be happy top oblige.