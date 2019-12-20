Ditch Regular Home Decor Stores And Head To This Charity Shop In Mahalakshmipuram

Ditch your regular home decor stores and head to Sairays for some adorable looking furniture and things to fill your house up with. Working with an NGO based out of Pondicherry, all their proceeds go directly towards the rural women who make the products. Purchase their fabric calendars with peel off stickers that are great to get your kids to do chores. They have colourful pouches to keep your jewellery in, oven mitts and yoga mats as well. Bring in some inner peace to your room with their Buddha statues and pictures.

They have on shelves Channapatna toys like owls and pencil boxes. Fall asleep on their rocking chairs (once you take it home of course) with cute cushions and, eat together with your family at their teak wood dining table sets. Choose from their endless options of frames and brass products like vases and Urali bowls that you could fill up with water and flowers. These have intricate designs on them and fill the whole house with colour when light is reflected on it. With products starting at INR 300, be good and feel good by shopping here, we know we are.

