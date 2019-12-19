Sankrithi is a brand that makes contemporary accessories, gift boxes and home decor selling out of JP Nagar. Head here for decoupage bottles and trinket boxes that you could do up your house with.
Pick Up Decoupage Coasters, Photo Frames & Fridge Magnets From This Artist In JP Nagar
Great For
Shortcut
Sankrithi is a brand that makes contemporary accessories, gift boxes and home decor selling out of JP Nagar. Head here for decoupage bottles and trinket boxes that you could do up your house with.
What Makes It Awesome
Hoard pretty-and-perfect passport covers, magnetic photo frames, wall hangings, coasters, magnets, and an exhaustive list of stationery from Sankrithi. You know, to deck up your study space or workplace whether you needed to or not! Keychains with owl designs and funky patterns, coasters with floral patterns, folders to hold art made by your little one are all available here. You can even request for customised designs to reflect your name or an idea you sneakily knicked from your Pinterest Board.
Tissue boxes with ethnic motifs (made from wood and recycled paper), pen holders in elephant designs and abstract patterns are great options for those of you doing up your desk. Memory notes with magnets are great to place on the fridge with important notes on it. Photo frames, key holders and jewellery boxes from here will look great in your room. Motivate yourself to read with adorable bookmarks from here. With prices starting at INR 100, this is an affordable place to pick up home decor from!
Comments (0)