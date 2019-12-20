Dress To Impress With This Luxe Chic Clothing Label

Have a big date coming up? Or perhaps, you just want to deck up for the next girl’s night out? Whatever the event, just go to Eclat’s website and you’ll be able to pick up something perfect for any occasion. From formal tops and dresses to comfy lazy-luxe pants, skirts or co-ord sets, they have it all!

Some of these outfits are curated by Sakshi, the owner, from her travels abroad. The others are made by Eclat themselves. We loved the kind of statement pieces they have in store. Our favourite picks were their washed denim shirts with organza details, pretty floral dresses, and velvet pants that gave us Kylie Jenner vibes. Bear in mind, though, that the prices can be a little steep (but the quality is top-notch!). Tops start from INR 1,700, whereas dresses start from INR 3,400. Plus, if you have any customization requests, just let Sakshi know and she will see if it can be done for you.

They have UK sizes (up to size 12) and will accept alteration requests too. In fact, you can request for their at-home service (for an extra fee), where you choose 5-6 pieces and an Eclat representative comes home and lets you try them on. If you like them right away, you can buy them on the spot, and the extra fee will be waived off. Otherwise, you can request for alterations and they will bring back your altered clothes in about a week’s time.