Look Picture Perfect This Shaadi Season With This Label's Couture Bridal Lehengas

If you're on the lookout for Sabyasachi level clothing without having to shell out all your life savings, then lehengas by Shradha Ponnappa make for the ideal pick. Whether you're a bride who wants to ditch contemporary lehengas for heritage weaves, or you're simply looking for that Pinterest-perfect gown for your BFF's poolside mehendi party, you'll find that perfect outfit here.

While you can always walk into the lovely boutique and check it out at your leisure, we recommend taking an appointment before you go (especially if you want a custom outfit) so you can consult with Shradha herself. No matter how completely clueless you are, she will create the perfect look for you, along with designing your wedding trousseau, too. Just let her know what you have in mind, and she will source the right fabrics for it and make sure it fits perfectly too.

If you're looking for readymade options, they have a limited but beautiful collection in store. Some of the pieces that caught our eye were a sunset orange crop top with noodle straps paired with a pastel sky blue skirt, and a pretty, brown one shoulder maxi gown. These outfits come in single pieces, of course -- but you can always get them altered at the boutique. Prices start from INR 8,000 for a basic lehenga set and go up depending on the intricacy of the work on a piece.