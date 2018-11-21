Jewellery, Outfits, Furniture, Or Home Decor: This Boutique Will Custom Make It All!

All that glitters is not gold, sometimes it’s silver, and Silverhythm can create literally anything you like from it! A conceptual silver boutique, the team with an in-house architect, jewellery designer, and fashion designer can find and create a silver lining for any and all of your fashion and interior design needs.

A confluence of creative pursuits, Silverhythms in Basvangudi affiliated to Sri Raja Rajeshwari Silver Photo Works. The latter has been in the business of silver since the 80’s manufacturing and selling (wholesale) framed embossed silver deities and temple items. Silverhythm, in addition sells puja articles, Tanjore paintings (by someone who is nearly 100 years old we might add), and even entire furniture sets made entirely (or partly if you’d like) of silver. They do have ready made pieces available, but the idea is that you approach them with exactly what you need and they’ll get it done.

They have a collection of jewellery and apparel on display if you’re looking to buy, in both Indian and Western designs. Focusing on creating pieces of wearable art, all the outfit concepts have self-attached and/or matching jewellery designed in-house for your needs. Whatever the occasion (the louder the better), they’ll get it done exactly the way you want, and you can even get the silver to be polished to your taste. For instance, you can get your entire wedding look designed and created from scratch! Now that's a real silver lining in the din of wedding planning we say.