Looking To Try New Flavors That Are Healthy Too? Check This Out

Ever wanted to try meals cooked with Slo food processes in this age of fast food? Bringing regional produce on your plates with delicious flavours, Slo Food Gourmet Kitchen and Lounge is Bengaluru’s only Slo food restaurant.

If you love your food, it’s time to learn how to sustainably consume your food and also give back to the society. Don’t be fooled by the name as Slo Food not only comes quick to your table, but is also healthy and nutritious. Slo Food envisions a world where all kinds of people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it, and good for the planet too. At Slo Food Gourmet Kitchen and Lounge, the focus is on bringing food that is good, clean and fair. Carefully cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner meals by Chef Pal and his team, gives your body the nourishment it deserves.



Vibrant and unconventional, their hotel bar sits above the front desk. In their bar menu too, you will find interesting inclusions such as fresh cocktail mixes and your favourite drinks with a healthy take. You’re in for a liquor buffet surprise which is again Bengaluru’s first!