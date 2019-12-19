I had ordered an assorted basket (literally in a basket)of ginger white choco cookies, roasted almond brownies and salted caramel cupcakes from this amazing home baker, purplespatulabakery. Everything was just yummy, very well presented and my favourite were the cupcakes. Damn fresh and tasty! The baker could not dunzo so she drove and delivered it herself to meet the timeline. Appreciate the commitment!
Treat Yourself With Some Amazing Sweet Treats From This Home Baker
