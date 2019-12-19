Rompers To Printed Tees: Stock Up On Kids Wear From This Store In The City

Head to Snowflakes in Koramangala and shop for comfortable and trendy clothes for your little one. This Bangalore based brand creates clothes for children in the age group from one to eight years. We are talking about t-shirts, trousers, shirts, shorts for boys and dresses, rompers and jumpsuits, skirts, pants and leggings for girls. Pick up t-shirts with fun prints of puppies, zebra, fishes, cars and the galaxy starting at INR 299. You will also find sweatshirts with cute prints for both boys and girls starting at INR 599. The range of shirts for boys will spoil you for choice. Think shirts made out of organic cotton with block prints, ajrakh, ikat and indigo accents. They also stock up on checkered and plaid shirts, shirts with Hawaiian and camouflage prints for boys starting at INR 499. Shop for trousers, track pants, and shorts to complete the look.

For girls, there are plenty of options to choose from. They have dresses made out of handloom cotton with appliques of elephants and giraffes. Buy cotton pants with block print and kalamkari accents starting at INR 549. Dress your baby girl with cute little rompers in shades of pink, red and blue with fun prints of hearts, anchors, and cherries priced at INR 599. From checkered skirts to floral wrapped shorts, the options here are endless. All the outfits are made in-house by a team of designers and tailors. Pick up accessories such as headbands, hairclips, rubber bands, socks, and sunglasses to match the outfits starting at INR 35.