Summertime Spacation At Tattva Spa, Bangalore

Tattva Spa is now open at Grand Mercure Bangalore. This calls on for speciation to experience the fusion of the ancient Indian Philosophy with the latest contemporary wellness methods. One could choose from a wide range of wellness services. Signature Tattva Therapy offers a choice of four oils - Vishram for relaxation, Pavitra for cleansing and detoxification, Pranati for energizing and rejuvenation of mind and body, Dhyana for inducing sleep and meditative state of mind. I opted for Pranati and loved the experience. Kokum is served before the therapy. Signature Tattva Spa comprises of Yoga stretches and massage based on the pressure to suit one's choice. The staff is well trained. Yanni and Serola did a great job. I would visit again. I'd recommend brunch at By the Blue, Grand Mercure and a dip in the pool post the spa for perfect speciation. It's perfect for a relaxing day with your besties or your partner. Head to Tattva Spa at Grand Mercure for a pamper session!