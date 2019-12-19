Make Your Play: Pick Up Badminton Or Football Skills From The Pros Here

If heading to the pub after work every day has become too routine, and you'd rather do a fun activity with friends instead of hitting the gym, Sporthood may just be your answer. Not only do they offer football and badminton coaching for kids and adults, but you can also book their court for a friendly match with your BFFs. Now, doesn't that sound a lot better than drunk calling your ex at 4 am?

For football, they have partnered with BFC Soccer Schools so if your little one is a budding footballer, he or she can receive the right level of training and exposure from a young age. For adults too, they have coaching sessions based on your skill level, be it, beginner, intermediate or advanced. Each session starts with a warm-up and skill drills under the watchful eyes of licensed coaches (so you can't cheat your way through the game!), followed by a fun game of football.

If your kids are more into badminton, they have certified coaches led by the Indian National Badminton Coach Utsav Mishra to take them from the grassroots level to badminton greatness. They have classes for adults too, in case you were wondering. Apart from these regular classes in football and badminton, you can also rent a badminton court to play a game with your friends. And not just that - you can rent out shoes, shuttle and racquets too, and there's even a standard sized swimming pool here, in case you want to take a dip after your game.