This chic restaurant has been wowing the city with everything from crab bisque with lemon grass pearls to corned beef spaghetti with pastrami and truffle oil. And now, they're open for breakfast, too, on Sundays. While I'm going by a single but oh-so-tempting photo on Instagram, I can wait to try the Andouille and chorizo sausage hash made with in-house sausages, potatoes, mushrooms and soft egg. And that's just one dish! Bring on the rest of the menu, plus some tonic on the side because what's an East Village meal without a cocktail, eh?
Start Sunday With An East Village-Style Breakfast At Toast And Tonic
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
They're currently running different menus, so don't expect the same dish to be there next Sunday. And you'll need to make a reservation.
Anything Else?
They open for breakfast on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm.
Also On Toast & Tonic
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Comments (0)