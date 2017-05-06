Start Sunday With An East Village-Style Breakfast At Toast And Tonic

This chic restaurant has been wowing the city with everything from crab bisque with lemon grass pearls to corned beef spaghetti with pastrami and truffle oil. And now, they're open for breakfast, too, on Sundays. While I'm going by a single but oh-so-tempting photo on Instagram, I can wait to try the Andouille and chorizo sausage hash made with in-house sausages, potatoes, mushrooms and soft egg. And that's just one dish! Bring on the rest of the menu, plus some tonic on the side because what's an East Village meal without a cocktail, eh?