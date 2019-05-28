Artery By HB is an off-shoot stationery brand by Howrah Bridge that does colourful and hoard-worthy stationery such as notebooks, postcards, bookmarks, magnets, badges, and even phone cases.
From Cute Notebooks To Colourful Bookmarks, This Brand Will Make You A Stationery Hoarder
What Makes It Awesome
We discovered Artery By HB at LBB's The Stationery Collective and our stationery hoarding instincts set in the moment we laid eyes of the rather colourful, quirky, and very popping collection. We are talking about cute notebooks of all sizes that come with covers that feature florals, pretty birds, fruits, and doodles. You get those small notebooks to take notes as well as spiral bounds to doodle or pen your thoughts. Once you have bought the entire collection, switch your attention to the next merch.
We had a tough time choosing between the postcards and bookmarks. We say pick both. The bookmarks for their positive quotes or happy doodles and designs, and the postcards for their travel themes. Some of them are inspired by Goa while others by the various spots in Bangalore, and yet another bunch for their millennial words ('glow', 'smile', 'hustle', and 'dream') in pretty calligraphy fonts. Prices start at an easy INR 50, so if you really think about it, you won't be spending all your savings on the entire collection. We didn't.
What Could Be Better
They don't have a physical store or an online store so it's a bit cumbersome to order or view their entire catalogue through Instagram where they primarily operate on.
Pro-Tip
If you like dressing up your phone in cute and colourful phone cases, there's a lot you can pick up. Including pop sockets with designs from birds to millennial quotes ('good vibes only').
