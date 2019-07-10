This Boutique In Indiranagar Will Blend Contemporary With Traditional For Your Fashion Needs

Tasya Design Studio is a boutique located in Indiranagar that creates sartorial creations that make for chic traditional and ethnic wear without seeming too committed to that purpose. Regular floral and geometrical motifs are great, but if you really want to make a statement, Tasya designs bold and outspoken couture for the more adventurous. Whether it’s their classic ivory sarees that promise timeless elegance or a parrot green handloom sari sported as a dhoti and paired with Madras checks blouse with kathakali motifs, Tasya definitely stands out of the ordinary set of boutiques. Their signature style would be full sleeved and high neck blouses.

Bridal wear that makes you conform to traditions while stepping out of your comfort zone is also a specialisation here. Don’t just champion ethnic wear but also showcase looks with traditional finery from Tasya Design Studio. Tasya creates an eclectic range of kurtas, anarkalis, lehengas, and sarees that express style in its greatest form at prices starting at INR 2,500.