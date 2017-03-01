The Ball Is In Your Court — Where To Play Tennis In The City

An academy, that is inspired by international sports companies and based on a Spanish curriculum, Silver Strings offers affordable training programs. Whether you are a newbie to the game or want to advance your training, there are even courses for corporates that are created as a team building activity. If you would like to earn your coaching, try out for the Elite Coaching program that takes in participants based on merit and trains them under Spanish coaches. If you are thinking of becoming a coach, Silver Strings has a program that can help you develop the skills from beginners to training champions at competitions.