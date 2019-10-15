The Big Barbeque Is The Next Big Thing In The City, Drop By Now1

The Big Barbeque is a new Buffet/Barbeque Place located in Marathahalli. The Big Barbeque is more into Casual Dining where they have a huge variety of Dishes to offer from since it is a Buffet. The Ambience of The Big Barbeque is huge, never seen a Buffet/Barbeque place having such huge ambience. Artworks on the walls, aesthetics added to the place and comfortable seating options with vibrant colours to the ambience are what this place is made off. Totally a killer ambience for me as I loved every single space of this place. Service was just amazing, even though the place was crowded they never failed to reach out to people whenever they needed anything which is just amazing. I literally didn't even have to wait for anything. I'm impressed. Staff Behaviour was absolutely amazing as they were welcoming, friendly and interactive and also helpful with suggestions with so that's a thought to count for. The food we had a wide spread of options to try from like Veg/Non-veg Grills/Barbeques being Mushrooms, Watermelon, Chicken, Fish, Prawns and Mutton. Tasteworthy Starters like Mutton, Chicken, Honey Chili Potato and more. A huge spread of Main Course like Biryani, Naati Chicken, Daal Makhni and more. they have Momo's too and Raagi Balls with some Naati z Chicken Curry to it and more of Bangalore food. Their Live Grills consisted of Chicken, Duck, Rabbit and more, don't worry they have so much to offer from the vegetarian live grill too. Desserts were so good, they had pastries, Brownies, Donuts, Waffles and Indian Sweets like Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai and more. Even Ice Cream Rolls are done here. They served us Gola in a tiny pressure cooker which was cute. I absolutely loved the Mocktails served here, really well blended and I must say it's different from most places the choice of mocktails here but my favourite being Devil's Own which Consists of Chocolate, Coffee, Frappe Powder and Milk. Ice Creams are available here too which is fab to taste. The staff here dances in the centre of the place which is the celebrations/events section of The Big Barbeque and that is really good. actually pumps up the whole place as well. really needed this. All of this for a very reasonable price.