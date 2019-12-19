The Mainland Of Asian Delicacies

When it comes to consistency with Asian delicacies, Mainland China is the first name that pops up in our minds. They have been synonymous with providing consistent and high-quality Asian cuisine across their numerous outlets. This particular restaurant has a classy ambience, very suitable for dinners with family and acquaintances. It can accommodate 50-60 pax. Coming to the service, everything was taken care of, very nice. The staff members were very well behaved and courteous. They made sure that we wouldn't have any complaints or issues regarding the service. Lastly, the food and beverages were quite great. I loved the Crispy Corn Chilli Pepper, Thai Style Chicken Dumplings, Malaysian Curried Prawns, and Sizzler Lamb with Cumin. Furthermore, Lychee Caiproshkas, Watermelon & Basil Mojito and Mandarin Swirl were quite promising as well. It was quite a great experience. Would certainly visit again. Food- 4/5 Service-5/5 Ambience-4/5 Overall- 4.5/5