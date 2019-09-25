The Royal Tresor Brings To You Diy Skin Care That You'd Be Thankful For

If just the thought of some extensive skincare routine makes you exhausted then The Royal Tresor's products are all that you need. With the thought of creating a range of natural products that heal the skin and don't require a lot of effort, Chandana started The Royal Tresor. Her products range from lip balms, lipsticks, clays, and peel powders made out of 100 percent natural ingredients. We are talking about rhassoul clay, fuller's earth (Multani Mitti), dead sea mud, french green clay, french red clay, and french pink clay for your skin. She also makes peel powders made out of a combination of fruits, petals, and plant leaves. The fruitilicious face mask made with orange, lemon, and pomegranate are loaded with Vitamin C & A and helps brighten the skin. Her idea is to create one product that tackles multiple skin problems at once. If you have dry skin, add milk or curd to the powder clay for the moisture kick and if you have oily skin, add rosewater or just normal water to the clay. Her range of lip balms is worth trying. The anti-darkening lip balm, which as the name suggests helps lighten the lips and works on removing the lead toxins and the intense repair lip balm helps in healing dry, chapped and cracked lips overnight. All the products are handmade and organic. Her products are stocked at Earth and Organic in Jayanagar, Fresh Mill in HRBR Layout and Richmond supermarket in Richmond Town. Soon the products will also be available at The Organic World.