Finding healthy lunch options is a challenge amidst a beeline of best restaurants and pubs in Church Street, and this newly opened restaurant is here to make you eat clean. The restaurant which is an extension of the eat fit app service is an offshoot of the fit franchise that includes cult and cure. It aims at providing a wholesome wellness package - health and good taste. Their menu consists of rice bowls, curries, parathas, rotis, salads, cold press juices, and desserts with reduced calorie intake and no added preservatives. The restaurant design is sleek and has a pleasant vibe. So head to this restaurant every time you want to grab a healthy bite.
Lunch Goals: This Newly Opened Restaurant Offers A Variety Of Healthy Food
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
