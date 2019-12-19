Lunch Goals: This Newly Opened Restaurant Offers A Variety Of Healthy Food

Fast Food Restaurants

Eat.Fit

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building Bearing, 24, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Finding healthy lunch options is a challenge amidst a beeline of best restaurants and pubs in Church Street, and this newly opened restaurant is here to make you eat clean. The restaurant which is an extension of the eat fit app service is an offshoot of the fit franchise that includes cult and cure. It aims at providing a wholesome wellness package - health and good taste. Their menu consists of rice bowls, curries, parathas, rotis, salads, cold press juices, and desserts with reduced calorie intake and no added preservatives. The restaurant design is sleek and has a pleasant vibe. So head to this restaurant every time you want to grab a healthy bite.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Other Outlets

Eat.Fit

JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Rajat Towers, 11th Main Road, 1st Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Eat.Fit

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.7

772, Srinivagilu, Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Eat.fit

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru
4.0

4-C/501, Ground Floor, CMR Road, HRBR Layout, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

Eat.Fit Cafe

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

Icon Mall, Ground Floor, 2981, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Eat.Fit

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
3.9

Rajat Towers 2, 35-29/2, 11th Main Road, TMC Layout, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

