Surrounded by fields, Thotada Mane in Srirangapatnam makes for a picturesque lunch setting. Their homely thalis and South Indian staples has won rave customer reviews.
Drive Down To This Farm In Srirangapatna For Delish Veg Thalis And Rustic Charm
Shortcut
The Green Path
Zooming down the Mysore highway with a rumbling stomach? We recommend a detour to Thotada Mane {Google Maps will lead you there easily}. Run by a couple, this restaurant sits at the edge of the farm they call home. It’s hard not to be floored by the rustic ambience here. The al-fresco restaurant is surrounded by open fields. And the restaurant space itself features folk art paintings, a gurgling pond, wooden benches, and an old-fashioned swing. There’s even a traditional gazebo of sorts where you and your gang can gather around for a meal. While the setting might be picturesque, the meals here are no-frills, homely and vegetarian. Don’t go in expecting a fancy affair and alcohol is a strict no-no here. The couple who runs the place are attentive and courteous. And will make you feel like you are at the home of a friend.
Veg Fest
Thotada Mane opens for business at around 8 in the morning and shuts shop by 5 pm. So, it’s ideal for a brekkie, lunch or a quick snack. You can munch on plates of deep-fried, crunchy bhajji that pairs excellently with their kulhad chai. When you are here during the early hours, we recommend their fluffy akki rotis or their lightly-spiced shavige bhath {vermicelli tossed up in spices}. For lunch, dig into their Jolada Rotti meal for a taste of North Karnataka. It comes with downy spiced up roti and a serving of rice that’s paired with cups of sambhar, rasam, and the vegetable of the day. You can end the meal with spoonfuls of sweet {usually kesari bhath or payasam}. If you are not keen on the Jolada Rotti, you can replace it with pooris or chapatis.
