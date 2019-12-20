Drive Down To This Farm In Srirangapatna For Delish Veg Thalis And Rustic Charm

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Thotada Mane

Srirangapatna, Karnataka

Srirangapatna-Bidar National Highway, Kirangoor Village, Srirangapatna, Karnataka

image-map-default

Shortcut

Surrounded by fields, Thotada Mane in Srirangapatnam makes for a picturesque lunch setting. Their homely thalis and South Indian staples has won rave customer reviews.

The Green Path

Zooming down the Mysore highway with a rumbling stomach? We recommend a detour to Thotada Mane {Google Maps will lead you there easily}. Run by a couple, this restaurant sits at the edge of the farm they call home. It’s hard not to be floored by the rustic ambience here. The al-fresco restaurant is surrounded by open fields. And the restaurant space itself features folk art paintings, a gurgling pond, wooden benches, and an old-fashioned swing. There’s even a traditional gazebo of sorts where you and your gang can gather around for a meal. While the setting might be picturesque, the meals here are no-frills, homely and vegetarian.  Don’t go in expecting a fancy affair and alcohol is a strict no-no here. The couple who runs the place are attentive and courteous. And will make you feel like you are at the home of a friend.

Veg Fest

Thotada Mane opens for business at around 8 in the morning and shuts shop by 5 pm. So, it’s ideal for a brekkie, lunch or a quick snack. You can munch on plates of deep-fried, crunchy bhajji that pairs excellently with their kulhad chai. When you are here during the early hours, we recommend their fluffy akki rotis or their lightly-spiced shavige bhath {vermicelli tossed up in spices}. For lunch, dig into their Jolada Rotti meal for a taste of North Karnataka. It comes with downy spiced up roti and a serving of rice that’s paired with cups of sambhar, rasam, and the vegetable of the day. You can end the meal with spoonfuls of sweet {usually kesari bhath or payasam}. If you are not keen on the Jolada Rotti, you can replace it with pooris or chapatis. 
Cafes

Thotada Mane

Srirangapatna, Karnataka

Srirangapatna-Bidar National Highway, Kirangoor Village, Srirangapatna, Karnataka

image-map-default