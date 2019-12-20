Drive Down To This Farm In Srirangapatna For Delish Veg Thalis And Rustic Charm

Zooming down the Mysore highway with a rumbling stomach? We recommend a detour to Thotada Mane {Google Maps will lead you there easily}. Run by a couple, this restaurant sits at the edge of the farm they call home. It’s hard not to be floored by the rustic ambience here. The al-fresco restaurant is surrounded by open fields. And the restaurant space itself features folk art paintings, a gurgling pond, wooden benches, and an old-fashioned swing. There’s even a traditional gazebo of sorts where you and your gang can gather around for a meal. While the setting might be picturesque, the meals here are no-frills, homely and vegetarian. Don’t go in expecting a fancy affair and alcohol is a strict no-no here. The couple who runs the place are attentive and courteous. And will make you feel like you are at the home of a friend.