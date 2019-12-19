Tia Pakhi for Adorable Kidswear, Handmade Bedding and Colourful Stoles

Tia Pakhi, which means parrot in Bengali was started by French expat Anais Basu, who now calls Kolkata home. Started in 2012, Tia Pakhi’s USP lies in its colourful presence, Bengal handlooms and delicate embroidery work of cute motifs such as butterflies, birds, hearts and even alphabets. And the good news? Tia Pakhi is now online, which means for those who live outside of the City of Joy, you need not wait for the brand to make it to an exhibition in your city. Choose from cotton handmade toys (cats, bunnies and monkeys) with kantha embroidery (can also double as a pillow for the little ones), baby quilts, bolsters and pillows (with adorable boat motifs).

We especially love the cute Lemon cushion from this collection. For kids clothing, find unisex kurtas, tops for girls and even natty baby jackets with hearts, polka dots and animal life etched on them. Embroidered table napkins, runners, cushion covers, and kantha stitched silken throws comprise the home section on the website. We love Tia Pakhi’s collection of stoles in splashes of brilliant colours, sunglass case, laptop and iPad sleeves and batuas to pair with your sarees or ethnic wear. The east-meets-west aesthetic (think minimalism of the West matched with the colourful chaos that is India and of course our rich textiles and embroidery techniques) works rather well for Tia Pakhi. And will work very well for your homes too.