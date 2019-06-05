Shop Funky Jewellery & Ethnic Dresses At This Boutique On New BEL Road

Have a wedding coming up but too broke to shop at Soch? Trishi Designs on New BEL Road is a hidden gem that sells some beautiful apparel! Located on the first floor of a building, the designers here have created their clothes keeping in mind affordability and quality.

When we walked into the store, the setup and curation of clothes wowed us. The first thing that caught our eye was the shimmery jewellery here. From fake pearls to coloured stones and fabric pendant necklaces and earrings, they will add a final touch to your attire. In apparel, the lehenga sets are available in a range of jazzy and glamorous to simple and elegant. You’ll find kurtas for regular wear as well as occasion wear that you can match with dupattas and chudidar leggings.

Dresses in sombre and bright colours were what we fell in love with. The best part about them? They have pockets! Starting at INR 800, pair them with ethnic footwear like juthis and kolhapuris. You’ll even see dresses in similar cuts for infants and girls, so if you’re a mom -- you can totally match your wardrobe with your little one. The sarees are available in traditional Kanchipuram style or more modern designs in silk and chanderi. Try the blouses here that have quirky prints to jazz up a simple saree. Keep an eye out for lavender and activated charcoal hand-made soaps. With products starting at INR 500, we’re making the journey all the way to New BEL Road to shop here.