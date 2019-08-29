Tudor Castle In Namma Bengaluru

Get a glimpse of the regal life of Wadiyar dynasty. Though not as big as the Mysore Palace, Bangalore Palace's Tudor-style castle is just as beautiful and elegant as the former. Built-in the year 1887 by King Chamaraj Wadiyar, this mansion is an epitome of luxury and splendour of the Wadiyar life. The architecture is influenced by Tudor and Spanish Gothic design. The vine-covered walls make the palace look like it was plucked out of the English countryside. As you enter the mansion, you will be impressed by the beautiful wooden staircase with intricate carvings. There is also a giant elephant head hung on the wall, a souvenir from their hunting days. The inside of the palace is all Indian-styled with a fusion of elements from other countries as well. As you explore the palace, you will find a great collection of paintings from artists all over the world. My favourite part is the courtyard with the Spanish-tiled bench. Great for taking pictures and selfies. It would help to take the audio guide to know more about the history of the place.