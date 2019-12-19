Amp Up Your Fashion Quotient Within A Budget At This Store In Tippasandra

Let's admit it, shopping within a budget can be a little tricky sometimes but men, don't you worry! U'th Craze in Tippasandra has got you covered. This little store for men plenty of options for you to choose from. If you are looking for casual shirts and t-shirts and are on a budget, this store is a great option. We are talking about shirts ranging from plaids to fun tropical prints that work well for a day out with bae and even a night out with the boys. Find shirts with paisleys, geometric patterns, floral accents, and polka dots. They also stock up on solid shirts, striped shirts and denim shirts here.

Shop for slogan and polo t-shirts for your casual look at U'th Craze. The prices at this store start at INR 500 for t.shirts. Find bomber jackets, pullovers, wind cutters and sweaters to keep you warm. This is an export surplus store and you can easily spot brands such as Nike, Allen Solly, Being Human and U.S. Polo Assn. among others. Their range of denim will spoil you for choice. From distressed jeans to plain jeans, this store has it all. We are talking about denim in different colours like black, blue and grey among others in different washes and cuts. They also have a small range of formal wear for men. Find formal pants, chinos and work shirts within a budget here.