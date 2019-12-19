Redecorate Your Home With Photo Frames, Art And Furniture From This Store

Located right opposite 1 MG Mall, Van Gogh Frames & Furniture Gallery is iconic for their frames, lamination and antique-style wooden furniture. What's more, the shop is part art gallery and has been around for 24 years, so they really do know their stuff!

They specialise in rosewood and teakwood frames and can customise it just the way you want it -- whether it's a plain and simple wooden frame or one with elaborate designs. They'll also laminate pictures and posters. Photo framing and lamination can take up to 4 days to get ready depending on the size of the picture and the specifications you asked for. You'll also find a collection of paintings for sale. We spotted some tribal art, elaborate paintings of gods and goddesses, and plenty of landscape art.

If you're going there to get your photos framed, make sure to check out their furniture range, too. Apart from teakwood and rosewood beds, sofa sets and cupboards, you'll find some pretty, antique-style pieces to up your decor game. What's more, you can even go to them with your own furniture design and they will get it done for you.