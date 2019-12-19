Self-Watering, Aerating, And Hanging Pots: This Horticulture Store Is A Gardening Paradise

Looking for sturdy, functional gardening equipment (Lalbagh approved) that won’t break the bank? Varsha Enterprises will have you well prepared and ready to go! With three small but well-stocked stores in town, they have everything from manure and coco peat (even mulch sheets!) to seedling trays and self-watering pots! Our go-to store is nestled in the bylanes of JP Nagar 7th Phase and it's got all the gardening equipment that's fit for gardens, lawns, mini farms (permaculture also) and everything in between!

If you’re just a rookie, they have basic shovels, clippers, forks, rakes and spades for your outdoor projects, as well as fertilizers, chemical free pesticides and insecticides (like neem oil). Other products include all kinds and sizes of pots, grow bags, and seedling trays. Their self-watering pots, perfect for people on the go (or are just forgetful), start at INR 110. We spotted brightly coloured watering cans too! For those of you growing micro-greens at home, check out their specially designed vertical garden sheets, that comes with a specifically formulated growth mix to help your kitchen (or herb) garden grow and thrive.