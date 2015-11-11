The wise people at The Biere Club cure your hangover in the best possible way – by getting you to guzzle down a whole lot more. Pitchers of biere, sangrias, biere cocktails, and mojitos make their way to you too.

Where: 20/2, Vittal Mallya Road and 153, Biere Street, Whitefield

When: Sundays, 11am-4pm

Price: INR1,000 {approx.} for two

Contact: 080 42124383 or +91 9845574576

