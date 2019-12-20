Bras To Night Wear: This Store In Vega City Mall Is Your One Stop Shop For Pretty Lingerie

If you are someone who can never have enough lingerie in your wardrobe and love a good set of nightwear, then Women'secret in Vega City Mall is the store for you. Be it lacey bralettes or a satin microfibre bra, find something special for every occasion and mood. From strapless to T-back, they have push-up bras, super push up bras, underwired bras, and padded and non-padded bras. The options here are endless and everything is so pretty that you'd want them all. Their revolution multiway bra is a great pick as it can be worn in seven different ways and styles.

Their range of top-wear bras or crop tops can be worn as a crop top (self-explanatory) with high waist jeans and a cover-up. A special shoutout to their range of post-surgery bras that women battling with breast cancer could use. If you are looking at panties, you'd be spoilt for choice. Think thongs, bikinis, high-waist, Brazilian, bodysuits and shape briefs. The nightwear here is a solid winner as it is soft, comfortable and chic. We are talking about long pajamas, short pajama sets, nightgowns, shorts, sleep shirts and loungewear that you could slip in and relax.

Shop for vanity cases, make-up brushes pouches, soft and furry home slippers, socks, hair accessories and fragrances from Women'secret. They have a whole range of maternity lingerie and sleepwear as well. Buy swimwear like bodysuits and bikinis along with cover-ups for your next beach party or even holiday. They also have beach bags and flip flops that you can pick up when you feel like treating yourself.