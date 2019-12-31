Authentic Andhra Bhojanam, Zamindar

Zamindar Restaurant is a restaurant which is located in Kalyan Nagar. Zamindar is specialized in serving their very famous Biryani. The place is actually known for their Biryani's. 1) Zamindar has a very lovely and premium Ambience touch. I was so in love with the Ambience here as it looked just wow to my eyes. The place is mostly covered in white and gold colouring. A royal feel to the place I must say. 2) Service was really good as we got our food very quickly and there was no hesitation about anything from their side. They did total Justice to customer satisfaction 3) Staff Behaviour here was very polite yet friendly and welcoming. They knew just how to be with their customers. Made us feel so comfortable here, I truly felt like I was having biryani at home. Amazing you guys are. 4) Now let's talk about food, I was absolutely in love with their biryani which is mouth-watering. The taste of each food we had here was flavourful and right on the spice levels. each person has he/her taste but here I'm speaking about me, I love their biryani's no doubt but what gave me foodgasm here were the starters, lassi and their Buttermilk. A big Mwwaahh to those dishes ❤️ They are having an Offer Running at both their Restaurant's 1) UNLIMITED VEGETARIAN MEAL - 130/- 2) UNLIMITED BIRYANI MEAL - 399/- ( 5 Starters, 3 Biryanis, 1 Dessert & 1 Cool Drink ) ( LIMITED TIME OFFER )