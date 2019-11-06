With Its Couture Clutches And Fancy Ethnic Wear, This Online Store Is Giving Us Major #FashionGoals

Timeless Ascent is giving us some serious fashion inspo with its awesomesauce, designer accessories. Their clutches are their USP, and each piece is more beautiful than the next. We love their printed fabric clutches as they feature bright colours against ivory and white background, and look super elegant. Available in a range of shapes like rectangle, square, oval, shell-shape and more, most of these come with chain straps and start from about INR 1500.

Their acrylic clutches are the BOMB and come with stone embellishments, acrylic floral motifs, artistic metallic buttons and more. We especially loved their black acrylic clutch with stonework and sling, as it is perfect for cocktail parties and weddings. But if you're really looking to make a statement, Timeless Ascent offers beautiful, wooden clutches with encased fabric featuring birds, flowers and even zardozi work. You can also get banarasi clutches, heavy threadwork clutches and floral printed tote bags from them.

Once you're done skimming through their bags collection, do check out their womenswear range that features kurta sets and tunics in georgette, silk, rayon, muslin and cotton. We particularly loved their three-piece, white, semi-stitched gota work kurta with floral motifs, pant and dupatta. They also have salwars with banarasi dupattas, muslin silk kurtis with handwork, simple gowns with gota work and more. You can also shop for home accessories like tissue and cutlery organisers, dressing table accents, featuring acrylic embellishments from Timeless Ascent.