Give Your Baby The Cutest Nappies With Eco Friendly Diapers And More From This Online Store

What would mommy dearest do if not for diapers and nappies? But, disposable diapers are not only harmful to the environment being non-biodegradable but also exposes your baby bums so so many allergies! A Toddler Thing, a Coimbatore-based brand makes cloth diapers that are not only safer to dispose and use but give so much comfort to your munchkins. They come in adorable colours and patterns as well. They sell diapers for newborns, for heavy night time flow, normal night diapers and extra padded for day time use. They also have wet bags to keep the used cloth diapers.

They also have cloth inserts for reuse of the diapers. A Toddler Thing also specialises in making muslin cotton nappies, jablas (baby clothing), baby blankets, swaddles and cotton wipes. These are warmth, soft and comfortable to use on babies. Not to forget, they are made up of pure cotton and are freely woven. You can buy them with prices INR 399 onwards. They have combo offers as well! Go for a bright purple with puppy patterns or soft baby pink with polka dots. Comfort and aesthetic to its best.

You can buy cloth diapers with prices starting at INR 200. Choose your diaper according to the weight of the baby for perfect fitting. Their regular diapers are a good fit for babies weighing 5-18 kgs while their newborn diapers fit babies weighing between 3-7kgs. Along with diapers, they also make baby shoes out of cloth. These shoes have a better grip and are washable. Choose between pink polka dots, blue stripes or yellow lightning. After all, your baby deserves the softest and the comfiest with looking like a heart killer?