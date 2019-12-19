Ladies! We Found Lovely Crop Tops And Culottes At This Purusawakkam Store

Tucked along a slew of tiny stores on Gagadeeshwar Koil Street is Aaina, a women's clothing store. Featuring the trendiest casual outfits for women, you can find the best of Bangkok and Bandra fashion here. From tops and shorts to culottes and kurtis, ladies, prepare to feel amazed by just how much this tiny story can accomodate. The moment we walked in, our eyes met the crop tops that dominate the tops section, winning us over with their abundant variety. From candy pink and mint green to mauve, black, blues and funky prints, the crop tops here come in extensive range of colours and patterns and are definitely steal-worthy. Starting INR 600, some of them even double up as blouses. Yay! The crew neck tops, knitted varieties and sleeveless casual tops are also some of the patterns you need to look out for when you come here. Aaina also has some lovely casual and party dresses, with casual ones starting from about INR 1500. Available in blended fabrics, these are super chic and come with fun detailing like bows, pretty cuts, shimmery patterns and more. You can also pick out some comfy culottes here. Geometric patterns, floral detailing, typographic prints - the options here really tease your shopping appetite. The bottom wear collection also features denim of all kinds (ripped, shaded, skinny, boyfriend denim), shorts, pretty skirts, palazzos and more. That's not it. Aaina also houses some funky jewellery and printed kurtas. You can also find staples like leggings, shrugs in printed as well as solid hues. But the best part about all of this are the sizes. From XS to 5XL, Aaina offers quite the size range across most of its collections, particularly tops. Simply awesome! They are also planning to add some new ethnic options and bags, so be sure to watch out for that.