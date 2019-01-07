Earn A Best Friend For Life By Gifting From This Trichy-Based Label!

Gift anything from Artistry by Manisha Gidia Jain and you just earned yourself the best friend for life. That's how much of thought is put into each of her products. From scrapbooks, baby shower boxes, gift boxes, plates, keychain holders, men's accessories holder, glass bottles and plates, tissues, paints, etc, there is an array of products that Manisha can get done. The best part? They are all pocket-friendly and are priced from INR 500 onwards.

We bet you will smile each time you look at the nameplate hanging outside your house. Show off the floral decoupage tray at the next party. They also have different quirky prints so choose wisely. Don't miss the personalised monograms that will add some charm to your room. They are all handmade, with a lot of love, so gift away!