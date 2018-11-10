Ayesha Accessories Opens Their Flagship Store And We Are Super Happy!

Ayesha Accessories is a brand that is synonymous with all-things-quirky, ornate, and elegant. With more than 45 stores across the country, their accessories are a hit among the millennials. But the latest about the brand is that they have opened a new flagship store in one of the most prime locations of Pondicherry, Mission Street.

The store presents an eclectic mix of old with new elements. We say that because while you might find a carved antique door mounted on walls, you will find the acrylic letter branding shining bright and bold. One look at the fixtures and display stands and you will know they are from antique stores that have been beautifully restored. Going by the theme of the brand, the walls are painted in neutral shades of grey and white, while the flooring is in oxidized pink.



Coming to the products, the accessories have been organized by theme, such as pastel, ethnic, or metallic collections, with sub-brands kept on dedicated displays. To make it easier for the customers, the products are grouped within displays in colour blocks to suggest pairings and to match outfits.



But, the displays change every week as new merch is brought to the store. Our favourite is the earring sections that has everything from tassels, hoops, studs to danglers. Their statement silver toned necklaces and bracelets can be paired with your LBDs for the perfect match.