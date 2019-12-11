OMR Peeps! Head To This Hyper Mart To Find All Your Daily Needs! (Did That Just Rhyme?)

Aysha Hypermart at Padur has now made life easy for residents living beyond Egattur on OMR. This one-roof shop for all your home needs and provisions, offers new and fresh products at great prices. With a large store, well lit up during the evenings, this place is hard to miss while travelling on the OMR. You can find fresh vegetables, fruits and frozen meat, all day. This hyper-mart is loaded with newly stocked provisions like rice, wheat, sugar, salt and all other kitchen essentials.

A wide range of eatables and beverages are always stocked, if you're looking to pick up something to snack on. Ayesha Hypermart also sells home decor and kitchen supplies, along with a large collection of self-care and beauty products. You can even find office supplies, stationary products, toys and gifts.

If you're too lazy to move out of the comfort of your home, Aysha Hypermart also caters to home delivery. Simply reach them via phone and their customer support will guide you through the products that are on stock. Order on call and the items are delivered to your doorstep. The store delivers to near-by areas such as Padur, Kazhipattur and Kelambakkam. If you're planning to pick up provisions by yourself, the store has a huge parking space at the entrance, for you to easily access your car after a large purchase.