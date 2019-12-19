Bird Park, Hobbit House & Wooden Chalets : You Cannot Miss This Resort In Mahabs!

With the number of resorts that are there in Mahabalipuram, travellers are spoilt for choice. Adding to the list is yet another new resort called Bodhi Woods. They have three kinds of chalets - one bedroom, superior, and family (three bedrooms). The rooms look magnificent with suave wooden interiors. We love that feeling when we enter the room, take a look at the furnishings, and fall flat on the bed. Named with different species of wood, such as Jacaranda, Kadamba, Champaca Frangipani, Ficus, Feronica, and Bauhinia, each chalet is a luxury room, that is fully furnished and let's not forget the free wifi access. However, we suggest you keep those phone aside.

Enter the resort and you are in the relaxation zone. With a quaint poolside, a lush green garden, and a silent evening walk inside the resort, you can spend time doing what you love without any disturbance. They also have several other facilities that will help you forget work and other distractions. Check out Mahabalipuram by cycling around the town. You can either rent a cycle or car with the help of the resort management. There is also a bird park that you can check during your stay. The park has various species of birds like love birds and parrots.

If you are travelling with kids, you can check out the play area which is safe for your kids to have fun. Whether you are a fan of the Lord Of The Rings or not, you can take Instagram worthy pics with your loved ones at the Hobbit House. This one will take you back to the one in New Zealand.