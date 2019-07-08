Candy Store, Balloon Shooters, Wedding Car: Phoenix Decorators Can Get the Party Started And How

Be it a birthday, baby shower, anniversary, or any occasion, Phoenix Decorators can get your party ready with innovative decorating ideas. From animal-shaped balloons, balloon arch, stage decoration, screen arrangement, they can get them all arranged. If you are looking to have a birthday party for your little one, get them to have a cotton candy stall, tattoo corner or a popcorn stall. They can even get the balloon shooters at the party. Get your favourite superhero to be a mascot at your party. Wedding planning is a whole, different animal but thanks to Govardhan, the owner of Phoenix Decorators, this too just got easier. DJ, Mehendi, wedding car, wedding invitation printing, nadaswaram, they take care of everything. We are almost making parallels with Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh from Band Baaja Baaraat. The best part about Govardhan and his venture is that they are budget-friendly. Based on your requirements, their decorations charges begin at INR 3,000. We are pretty floored. You could also customise your party with special requirements that they will get done on request. It's party time.