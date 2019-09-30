When In Pondicherry, Drop By This Restaurant For Some Yum Food & Drinks

Villa Shanti serves tastiest food in Pondicherry . Believe me it won’t make you queasy to travel the extra mile to comfort your abdomen with the tastiest food and calm ambience to cherish on. I and my husband visited this place in August for lunch while hanging out in white town, Pondicherry. The more of white colour in the ambience and lots of plants allover made it soothing and peaceful to seat and relax while having a chilled mojito. The staff is very lenient and kind to suggest and serve the best of dishes. We did place the order following the indian sequence of ordering food - soup, starter and main course. *SOUP - murg yakhni shorba* The soup was yummy with essence of south, chicken in it and corriander sprinkled on top, which added great taste to the preparation. *STARTER - murg kesari kabab* The starter suggested by one of the staff member was just the right thing to taste after the delicious soup. It’s spiciness added the right flavour to the chicken and we could just imagine the effort made by chef, it reflected in taste! *MAIN COURSE - prawns handi, tava fried king fish, jeera rice.* We wanted to had authentic south fish food and rice and hence, this order was placed. Truely speaking, i am a rice lover and lazy chapati eater :) Every dish was rightfully cooked and gracefully garnished with minimal ingredients. The prawns and rice combo went really well on a sunny day with fried fish by side. The king fish was yummy to the tummy. The whole meal was awesome with a mojito by side.