From Punjab To The North West Frontier - Dhaba Diner Can Take You On A National Tour!

Twenty rooms, a bar, a North Indian restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant - Jaag Hotel located in Periyar Road in T-Nagar can be your latest hang out spot. We tried the food at Dhaba Diner, a restaurant on the ground floor that serves North Indian food. Chef Naveen and Mani have put their heart and soul into this menu that serves you a little something from different states of the country. From just simple Samose and Chutney to Dal Kiras - the menu will delight your taste buds, we bet! We tried their simple tomato rasam soup that was a tad spicy. On the other hand, the piping hot dal kiras was soothing and aromatic. You cannot come to Dhaba Diner and not try their kebabs. Meat lovers must try their Murghkalmi, Kandhari, Chengezichampen (lamb), and Shammi kebab. Methi Malai Paneer, Shimla Mirch, Banarasi Aloo - veggie lovers are covered, too. If you are confused about their kebabs, try to choose the platter. We went with the veg platter that came with malaai brocooli (our favourite), chutpata aloo, cheese stuffed mushroom, soft succulent paneer, vegetable cutlet, and a mashed beetroot cutlet that was the showstopper. From their mains, we went with a simple Kashmiri Aloo that could have had better gravy consistency. We totally loved their Dal Tadka and soft rotis. If rice is bae - choose from their chicken, lamb or vegetable biriyani. For dessert, choose from - Gajjar Halwa, Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Dabha Falooda, and Shahi Tukda. A royal affair indeed! If you want to try something from the North-West frontier, a rarity in the city - then try Dhaba Diner's Bukhara Thali.