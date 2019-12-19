Explore The Journey To A Cheesy Experience Right Here

Fromage is a place loaded with cheese. Their cheese dishes are ultimate. The food we ordered, Starters: 1.Bunny chow: It is this enormous chunk of bread filled with cheese and veg sauce. Its obviously a heavy starter and can be shared by two. 2. Onion and goat cheese phyllo pastry parcels: This juz look like our samosa and don't be fooled by looks because it is much more than that... They have caramelized onions and cheese inside and topped with cheese as well. 3.Veg bruschetta: They serve 4 bruschettas with different toppings such as parmesan tomato, grilled veg, mushroom, and onion. These make a perfect starter💯 4. Cheese filled tortellini: Served with extra cheese. Basically fryums filled with cheese. 5. Onion rings: The best onion rings I have tasted so far. The thickness and crispiness of the rings are just perfect. 6. Mexican Nachos: Long corn chips with various veg sauces and cheese of course. A light starter before a heavy main course 7.Veg cheese fountain with veg Fritters: This is the main reason I added fromage to my bucket list. The way she gushes from the top and sways her body and get dipped in fritters to go into our tummy is worth watching every time. It is served with classic french fries, bread cubes, veg fritters, and grilled veggies. Of all these fries are my fave🍟 The Main course: Parmesan wheel pasta: Imagine your pasta is made from a huge chunk of cheese cube. And you see its way melting down from the cube to fill in your pasta. The perfect pasta with a perfect creamy texture Dessert: Coming to my favourite part. *When in Fromage order the 24 layered Death by chocolate cake. Its a lifetime experience to have a 24 layered cake and its value for money. And so the most awaited cake got over in minutes before we could adore its beauty for long.