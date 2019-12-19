Your Dogs Can Now Holiday At This Brand New Cage-Free Pet Boarding Homestay In Redhills!

Planning a summer vacay and unsure where to leave your beloved pets? Leave them at Dog House, a new pet boarding facility in Redhillls. This is one of the first pet boarding places to operate from the other side of Chennai, so pet owners near Chembarambakkam, Retteri, Redhills, rest easy.

You can leave your pets here for any duration starting from just an afternoon to even a month. Spread across 15,000 sq ft, this pet homestay is a huge home with a bunch of beds, air conditioning, and a play area for puppers. At Dog House, there are no kennels, cages, or leashes. Dogs are free to run around, play in the mud, and get dirty!

There are enclosures for a few dogs as well as individual dogs depending on how friendly they are. They also have a pool for dogs to cool off.